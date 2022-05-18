  • Oops!
Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to get second interview with Hornets

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
The Hornets could be looking to hire an assistant that’s still coaching in the playoffs.

Reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hornets are planning to interview Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the second time.

Atkinson joins Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as the known candidates that have two interviews with the Hornets brass, along with Mike D’Antoni putting himself in a ‘strong position’ for the job.

Prior to his first season with the Warriors, Atkinson spent one year with the Clippers as an assistant after spending four seasons as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on the Hornets’ coaching search.

