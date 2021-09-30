Warriors announce flurry of promotions and additions to basketball operations staff

With training camp underway, the Golden State Warriors announced a flurry of promotions and additions to their basketball operations staff before the start of the season.

The promotions were headlined by Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s move to Vice President of Basketball Operations. Dunleavy Jr. previously served as Golden State’s assistant general manager. The Duke product played in the NBA from 2002-2017. After his playing career, Dunleavy Jr. has quickly risen through the Warriors basketball operations staff.

Another former Warrior, Zaza Pachulia, has also received a promotion. After spending two seasons as a consultant, Pachulia has been promoted to Golden State’s liaison of basketball and business. Pachulia spent 16 seasons as a player in the NBA, including two with Golden State.

Longtime Warriors staffer Nick U’Ren received a promotion, moving to executive director of basketball operations. U’Ren has spent the last three seasons as Golden State’s director of basketball operations. U’Ren has previously been credited with the idea to start Andre Iguodala over Andrew Bogut in the 2015 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

