Warriors 2022 training camp preview: Don't forget Donte DiVincenzo

What Warriors fans can expect from DiVincenzo in 2022-23 season

SAN FRANCISCO -- One way or another, multiple Warriors have found themselves as topics of conversation this offseason.

Debate shows always will have something to say about Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins find themselves in that same lane now. Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman aren't too far behind.

All have found themselves as headlines, all for different reasons. But sitting in the shadows is someone who can be a steal of free agency.

Don't forget about Donte DiVincenzo.

The 6-foot-4 guard still is only 25 years old. He has been a champion in college and the NBA and was a former first-round pick. And the Warriors signed him this offseason for only $9.3 million over two years.

Players like that who still should be in their prime and have that kind of résumé usually aren't available when DiVincenzo was on July 1, especially for that price tag. So, what does he bring to the defending champions?

2022-23 Expectations

With the loss of Gary Payton II, the Warriors turned their attention to DiVincenzo. Calls from Steph Curry and Draymond Green sealed the deal. DiVincenzo actually turned down more money to sign with the Warriors.

He couldn't say no to two of the most important voices in the NBA and couldn't sign up to be a Warrior soon enough. Golden State should benefit big time from that decision, too.

Just two seasons ago, DiVincenzo enjoyed his breakout campaign for the Milwaukee Bucks as their starting shooting guard. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 37.9 percent from three. But an ankle injury in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs ended his season, and he didn't return until Christmas Day of the next.

When DiVincenzo's comeback was complete, he wasn't the same player. He didn't respond well to surgery, wasn't explosive and didn't shoot the ball well. But in the 26 games he played for the Sacramento Kings after being traded, DiVincenzo looked much more like the player who should have been due for a nice payday -- and one the Warriors kindly will welcome.

Over that span, he averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and shot 36.8 percent from deep. Coming off the bench, he and Jordan Poole should be able to complement each other well. The same goes for Curry and Klay Thompson.

DiVincenzo isn't the same defender Payton is, though he can give the Warriors a boost on the perimeter. DiVincenzo is a better shooter and overall offensive player than Payton and is four years younger. Like Payton, he also can set himself up well for the future with his play as a Warrior.

His contract has a player option, and DiVincenzo is a strong candidate to be Golden State's latest success story coming off an injury. He can handle the ball, he's a great athlete and provides more defense at the very least. All of his skills should fit seamlessly.

Don't forget about DiVincenzo. A lot of teams could be wishing they didn't do exactly that.

