‘I want to win a championship’: Can new Monmouth football QB spark resurgence for Hawks?

WEST LONG BRANCH – When quarterback Derek Robertson was looking to transfer after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards for Maine last fall, it certainly didn’t hurt that his brother, Jimmy, was Monmouth’s passing game coordinator and quarterback coach.

But bottom line, Robertson wants what everyone associated with the program wants.

“I was looking for a place where I can win. I want to win,” said the 6-2 pocket passer with two years of eligibility remaining. “I want to win a championship. I want to go deep into the playoffs. So ultimately that is what I want to do, to win games, and I saw a great opportunity here to win a lot of football games.”

That’s music to the ears of Monmouth fans after back-to-back 4-7 seasons, their first two in the CAA.

Monmouth quarterback Derek Robertson, with his brother, Jimmy Robertson, the Hawks' passing game coordinator and quarterback coach, looking on during spring practice in West Long Branch, N.J. on March 26, 2024.

Now Robertson and Enzo Arjona, in his third season with the program, are competing for the starting job, with head coach Kevin Callahan indicating it’s possible he could name a starter coming out of spring practice.

Monmouth has had an offense capable of throwing the ball as well as anyone in the country in recent years, with Kenji Bahar, who set a program record for passing yards in a season (3,684) and career (9,642), Tony Muskett, whose 2,651 passing yards and 25 TDs in 2021 both rank second behind Bahar, and Marquez McCray, who threw for 2,602 and 21 TDs last season, leading the way.

“It’s a very QB driven system,” said Jimmy Robertson, in his third season at Monmouth. “That’s one of the biggest things we look for - a smart quarterback. Someone who can run the show and distribute the ball to our playmakers. If you have guys like Tony and Marquez last year, and the guys we have in the room now, that’s why our offense can be one of the best in the nation. That’s what we want.”

Even though Maine struggled, Robertson was red hot during the second half of the 2023 season, topping 300 yards five times, including a program-record 503 yards against Campbell. He started as a redshirt freshman in 2021 when starter Joe Fagnano was injured early in the season, and was a backup in 2022 when Fagnano returned.

“(Robertson) brings a veteran maturity to the offense,” Callahan said. “He is a guy who has played in the CAA, he started for two seasons at Maine, and that is a huge advantage when you have a guy who has played, understands the level of competition, understands the league, who’s been through quarterback battles and has become a starter. So he brings an older leadership, and has the physical tools to be successful.”

Arjona started the final three games of his freshman season when Muskett went down with a knee injury. He was part of a quarterback competition last summer with McCray.

Monmouth head coach Kevin Callahan (left) points out instructions during a loss at Lafayette during the 2023 season.

“Enzo is a competitor and he is a battler,” Callahan said. “If there is a guy in front of him he’s never going to let that guy get too far in front of him. He’s always within striking distance. We rely on him quite a bit. He came in and played so we know he can play in games, and it’s a great battle right now.”

It’s a much less experienced group of receivers this season, with Dymere Miller, who set record with 1,293 yards last season, with 9 TDs, having transferred to Rutgers, and starter Assanti Kearney gone. That leaves fifth year receiver T.J. Speight, senior Gavin Nelson and junior Josh Derry as the most experienced at the position, although the trio combined for just 28 catches for 316 yards and two TDs last season.

Defense a priority

Defense is clearly an area of concern, with all four starters in the defensive backfield gone, including cornerback Mike Reid, who led the team in pass breakups and transferred to South Dakota. Also gone is linebacker Jake Brown, last year’s leading tackler.

The unit ranked sixth in the CAA, surrendering 355.9 yards on average, even though coordinator Andy Bobik left the program two weeks before the start of the season.

Former Monmouth coach Lewis Walker, who was on staff from 2017-21, when the Hawks went to the FCS Playoffs three times, returns as the defensive coordinator after two seasons as the cornerbacks coach with FBC power North Dakota State,

“We have a lot of young players who are developing,” Callahan said.

Among them is junior linebacker Charlie Sasso from Wall, expected to play a key role alongside experienced starters Remi Johnson and Ryan Moran from Ocean, second on the team in tackles last season. Junior Sam Korpoi is also part of group that’s think, but could see some additions when the transfer portal fills up again after spring practices end.

