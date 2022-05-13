Want to see Ohio State play Notre Dame in person? You’ll have to shell out big bucks.

College football has been a big business for quite some time, especially for national brands like Alabama, Texas, USC, Notre Dame, and of course, your Ohio State Buckeyes. Ticket prices to see a marquee game reflect this to the greatest end. It’s getting to a point that the average fan has no chance to see a game in person short of taking out a second mortgage.

The Columbus Dispatch shared recent ticket prices for September 3 when Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to the ‘Shoe for one of those marquee matchups. And just like we thought, if you want to be there in person, you’re going to have to shell out the bucks.

The Dispatch says that tickets in the nose bleed section will run you north of $250 while getting seats in a prime location will set you back well over $4000. Ouch…

Per the Columbus Dispatch tickets for Notre Dame game will cost you. Seatgeek:

Top of stadium: start @ $256

Club Seat at the 50: $4443 Ticketmaster:

Top of stadium: start @ $300

Club Seats at the 50: $4499 Stubhub:

Top of stadium: start @ $301

Club Seats at the 50: $4800 — jbook™ (@jbook37) May 13, 2022

It’s a big game for sure and it’s one that you might want to tell your grandchildren you were in attendance for. But most fans will have to think twice before dipping into the savings account.

High definition TV with some friends is sounding more and more like it might be the way to go. But hey, if you can afford it… we hope Ohio Stadium will be rocking for one of college football’s biggest games of the year.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.