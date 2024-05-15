'I want to get back where I belong' - Calvert-Lewin

[Getty Images]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin says he wants to return to the England squad after finding goalscoring form for Everton.

Speaking to Everton's official website the striker, who has 11 England caps, said: "I want to get back to where I belong in the England team. It’s been a slow build-up this season, I feel like I’ve got there eventually and now I just want to continue this form.”

The 27-year-old has scored four goals in his last six games after going 23 games without a goal earlier in the season and he now looks at the season "in a much better way" than he might have done "six to eight weeks ago" during a "difficult spell".

"I needed to get a goal and I was plugging away, working hard and then when I got my goal, I knew once I got that one that would be it then. That's how it goes in football being a centre-forward," he added.

“It’s been a different kind of battle for myself. The previous two seasons were plagued with injuries and were just all about being fit - getting fit, staying fit and getting to play as many games as possible, whereas this season, at the start of the season it was a case of that - just wanting to be out there, playing and almost do myself justice, in a way, because I felt like I hadn’t been able to do that for a long time."

The Toffees face Arsenal in their final game of the season, and Calvert-Lewin will be hoping to add to his seven Premier League goals so far this campaign.