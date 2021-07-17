‘I want to work again,’ claims Danny Ainge; but sans the ‘crazy lifestyle’ he had as Celtics president

Almost from the moment it was announced that now-former Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge would step down in favor of elevating then-head coach Brad Stevens to take over his tole at the helm of the Celtics, speculation began to percolate on whether the NBA lifer would want to reprise his role as an executive in some other franchise.

With his family ties to Utah, the Jazz jumped out as an obvious option, but the former Boston head honcho downplayed any desire to run a club in its entirety as he did with the Celtic for 18 years in a recent phone interview with the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaugnessy.

“I want to work again,” said Ainge of a potential return to an NBA front office.

"I just don’t want to do the crazy lifestyle that I had for the last 18 years," he added.

"I have nothing right now. I just got done with a long walk and swim this morning. And taking my wife to tennis. We just got back from spending lots of time with our parents that we haven’t seen since the pandemic started, so we had some good times with our family and there’s nothing on the horizon as I see it. The [Massachusetts] house is for sale but we’re not moving for sure."

"We're not certain on that," added the former Celtics president.

It sounds like the longtime team president simply wants a chance to regroup and spend time focusing on the relationships he didn't always have as much time for as he would have liked over the previous two decades. He also seems to be leaving the door open to a lesser role with a team for when the itch to compete in some way inevitably returns.

