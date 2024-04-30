Wally Dallenbach, Indy Car Racer and Official, Dies at 87

RacingOne - Getty Images

Wally Dallenbach, a five-time winner in the IndyCar Series and later a long-time series official, died Monday. He was 87.

Dallenbach was an IndyCar mainstay in the 1960s and 1970s. He raced in the Indianapolis 500 13 times, scoring a best finish of fourth in 1976 and 1977. In those races, Dallenbach drove for team owner U.E. “Pat” Patrick. In 1974, he qualified on the front row for the 500 in a Patrick Racing car.

Dallenbach had his best shot at victory at Indy in 1975, also driving for Patrick. He led four times for 96 laps, remaining out front except during pit-stop sequences. He was leading on lap 162 when a burnt piston ruined his victory chances. Twelve laps later, the rain was called because of rain and the win went to Bobby Unser. Dallenbach finished ninth.

In 180 IndyCar races, Dallenbach scored five wins and 27 podium finishes. He never won the series championship but finished second to Roger McCluskey in 1973 despite missing the first two races of the season.

Dallenbach’s son, Wally Jr., raced in the NASCAR Cup Series.

A native of New Jersey, Dallenbach began his racing career in drag racing on the East Coast. He moved over to midgets and sprint cars, then into IndyCar racing in 1965, making his debut at dangerous Langhorne Speedway in Pennsylvania. His final start came in 1979 at Phoenix Raceway.

Dallenbach returned to the track in 1981 under unusual circumstances. Rain had hampered Indianapolis 500 qualifying. Mario Andretti didn’t get a chance to qualify because of a commitment in Formula One. Dallenbach substituted for Andretti, qualifying Andretti’s Wildcat/Cosworth. Andretti competed in the 500.

In 1980, Dallenbach became the first competition director and chief steward of Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART). He was chief steward through 2004.

Dallenbach worked with doctors Steve Olvey and Terry Trammell and safety directors Steve Edwards and Lon Bromley to put together a track safety team that included doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians. He also worked with teams and car builders to make improvements in chassis construction with improved safety as the target.

“Wally Dallenbach made a huge contribution to our sport for five decades as a driver and official,” the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a joint statement. “He was a talented competitor behind the wheel who always raced hard but clean. That sense of fairness and decency extended to his legendary tenure as chief steward of CART, where he was respected and liked by all for his steady, sensible officiating.”

Gordon Johncock, Dallenbach’s Patrick Racing teammate, called Dallenbach “as good a teammate as you could ever ask for. He took racing seriously. I’ve never met anyone at the track as helpful as Wally. He loved the sport and after he retired spent years helping as chief steward of Championship Auto Racing Teams. He helped the veterans and rookies—everyone. I’ll miss him. He did a lot for the sport over the years. A very good man.”

In 1976, Dallenbach, a motorcycle enthusiast, organized the Colorado 500 dirt-bike ride with friend Sherm Cooper. The event evolved into the Colorado 500 Charity Fund and raised more than $1.2 million for scholarship funds and medical centers, among others.

Dallenbach is a member of several halls of fame, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

Dallenbach is survived by sons Wally Jr. and Paul and daughter Colleen. His wife, Peggy, died last year.

