Wallstedt to make third NHL start as Wild visit Sharks

at San Jose Sharks, SAP Center, 9:30 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Sarah McLellan's analysis:

Opening bell: The Wild start the California leg of their road trip against a San Jose squad that's picked up three wins in the seven games the Sharks have played since they last saw the Wild. After losing 3-1 to the Wild on March 28, the Sharks (19-51-9) snapped a nine-game skid by shutting out St. Louis before winning the rematch April 6. San Jose also defeated Seattle on Thursday. While the Sharks rested Friday night, the Wild took on Vegas without RWs Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau (personal matters), and it's "up for debate" if the two will meet the Wild in California, coach John Hynes said.

Watch him: Wild G Jesper Wallstedt is scheduled to make his third NHL start and second since he was called up from the minors a week ago. Wallstedt is coming off his first career win, a 24-save shutout against Chicago last Sunday that was a night-and-day turnaround from a 7-2 loss in his debut Jan. 10 at Dallas. Josh Harding is the only other Wild goalie to post his first shutout as quickly as Wallstedt; Harding was also airtight in his second game with the team in 2006.

Injuries: Wild LW Marcus Foligno (core) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). Sharks RW Alexander Barabanov (lower body), D Matt Benning (hip), C Logan Couture (groin), D Ty Emberson (laceration), D Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), G Vitek Vanecek (lower body) and RW Filip Zadina (lower body).

Forecast: If the Wild are as diligent as they were in Wallstedt's previous game, they should have no issues against San Jose. Although the Sharks have been more competitive lately, they have still struggled to have consistent success and remain last in the NHL. What the Wild did really well in front of Wallstedt vs. Chicago was limiting the Blackhawks' high-danger scoring chances. The Wild also stayed out of the penalty box, just the second time that's happened all season.

