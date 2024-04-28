Würth 400: Denny Hamlin holds on for Dover victory, 54th Cup Series win

Denny Hamlin led 136 of 400 laps, but still needed to hold off a late charge from Kyle Larson to win the Würth 400 Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.

Apr 27, 2024; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

It was Hamlin's second victory at Dover Speedway and third NASCAR Cup Series win of the season. It was also Hamlin's 54th Cup Series victory, tying him with Hall of Famer Lee Petty for 12th on the series all-time wins list, according to NASCAR.com,

Larson finished second, just 0.256 seconds behind Hamlin. Martin Truex Jr. was third; Kyle Busch was fourth and Chase Elliot was fifth. Truex and Larson both earned stage victories.

A crash on a restart with 72 laps left knocked out Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Bubba Wallace. It was Byron's first failure to finish this season. Bell and Wallace didn't finish for the second straight race.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Würth 400: Denny Hamlin holds off Kyle Larson for Dover victory