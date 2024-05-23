Here’s who voted for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as their 2023-24 MVP winner

The NBA released its voting ballots on Thursday, which means all 99 voters had their results turned over to the public.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished runner-up for the 2023-24 MVP award. Nikola Jokic won the prestigious award for the third time this season.

Jokic won the trophy by a landslide, totaling 926 total voting points. Gilgeous-Alexander had a distant second-place finish with 640 total voting points.

The 25-year-old had 15 first-place votes, 40 second-place votes, 40 third-place votes, three fourth-place votes and one fifth-place votes. Here’s who voted for Gilgeous-Alexander as their MVP winner:

Greg Anthony, Rod Boone, Shams Charania, James Edwards III, Michael Grange, Kelly Iko, Richard Jefferson, Adam Lefkoe, Chris Mannix, Steve McGehee, Kendrick Perkins, Doug Smith, Stephen A. Smith, Ryan Wolstat and Jeff Zillgitt.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a stellar season and completed back-to-back campaigns of top-five MVP finishes and All-NBA First Team honors. He headlined the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

In 75 games, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points on 53.5% shooting, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He shot 35.3% shooting on 3.6 attempts. He led the league in steals at two per game.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire