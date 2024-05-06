Vote for the Treasure Valley track athletes of the week (April 29 to May 5)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys and girls track athlete of the week contests.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS TRACK

Christine Huckins, Capital: Clocked the fastest time in the state — and a personal best — with a 24.41 in the 200 at the Boise City Meet at Dona Larsen Park. She also won the 100 (11.97) and ran a leg on the Eagles’ winning 4x100 relay (48.01).

Rilyn Stevens, Mountain View: Ran a personal-best time of 4:53.76 to win the 1,600 at the Gary Gorrell Twilight Classic at Eagle High. Her time is the second fastest in the state this season.

Hannah Pinegar, Rocky Mountain: Broke the 15-second barrier in the 100 hurdles, winning the event in a personal-best 14.94 at the Gary Gorrell Twilight Classic. It is the second-fastest time in the state this season.

Ella Stosich, Melba: Won the javelin at the Canyon County Championships at Ridgevue High with a personal-best throw of 110-8. She also ran the opening leg of the Mustangs’ winning medley relay (1:54.81).

Ahna Shaffer, Homedale: Placed first in three events at the Lynn Behrman Invitational at Parma High, winning the 100 (12.89), 200 (26.36) and running a leg on the Trojans’ winning 4x100 relay (50.08).

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: Took first in three events at the Probst-Walker Invitational at Emmett High, winning the 100 (12.64), 200 (25.94) and 100 hurdles (15.19).

Melissa Eyer, Skyview: Claimed three gold medals at the Canyon County Championships, placing first in the 100 (12.82), long jump (16-10.25) and running a leg on the Hawks’ winning 4x100 relay (49.51).

Olyvia Denison, Payette: Placed first in the long jump (17-0.25) and triple jump (35-7.75) at the Lynn Behrman Invitational. Her long jump mark was a personal best.

Sophia Clark, Boise: Participated in four events at the Boise City Meet, winning the 400 (56.58), 4x200 (1:42.04) and 4x400 (3:59.18), while also placing third in the 200 (25.46).

Lily Yeakley, Greenleaf: Swept the 100 (12.6) and 200 (28.20) at the 1A WIC Track & Field Championships at Caldwell High. She also placed third in the 300 hurdles (53.91).

BOYS TRACK

Rakeem Johnson, Bishop Kelly: Moved up to No. 4 in the nation this season with his throw of 201-4 in the discus at the Boise City Meet. He also won the shot put with a toss of 55-9.

Chase Lawyer, Boise: Ran to first-place finishes in the 110 hurdles (14.62), 300 hurdles (38.83) and 4x200 relay (1:28.46) at the Boise City Meet. His 300-hurdle time was a personal best.

Levi Bennett, Payette: In his first pole vault competition in five weeks because of a broken hand, he won the event with a clearance of 13-6 at the Probst-Walker Invitational. He also won the long jump (20-6.5), took second in the triple jump (41-5) and third in the javelin (125-01).

Braden Ankeny, Rocky Mountain: Won the 400 in 49.29 at the Gary Gorrell Twilight Classic and also ran the anchor leg on the Grizzlies’ winning 4x100 relay (42.00) and 4x200 relay (1:27.53).

Kai Twaddle-Dunham, Centennial: Was the top competitor in both the shot put (58-8) and discus (190-8) at the Gary Gorrell Twilight Classic.

Ayden Martinez, Skyview: Swept the 100 (11.12) and 200 (22.07) at the Canyon County Championships, while also running the anchor leg on the Hawks’ runner-up 4x100 relay (43.24).

Grayson Benitez, Notus: Racked up four first-place finishes at the 1A WIC Track & Field Championships, winning the 100 (11.2), 200 (23.29), long jump (20-6) and running the anchor leg on the Pirates’ winning 4x200 relay (1:35.7).

Kawika Schlenker, Liberty Charter: Placed first in the 800 (1:58.2), 1,600 (4:38.62) and 4x400 relay (3:57.12), while also adding a third in the 400 (57.02) at the 1A WIC Track & Field Championships.

Toren Walker, Weiser: Won the 400 in a personal-best time of 50.32 at the Lynn Behrman Invitational and anchored the Wolverines’ 4x100 (43.48) and 4x400 (3:31.71) relays to wins. He added a fourth-place showing in the 200 (23.25).

Noah Howerzyl, Nampa Christian: Competed in four events at the Probst-Walker Invitational, winning the 800 (2:03.65) and 110 hurdles (16.98) and adding runner-up finishes in the 300 hurdles (44.07) and 4x400 relay (3:39.99).

