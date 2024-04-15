Vote for the SouthCoast High School Baseball Player of the Week for April 8-14

The winner of last week’s Baseball Player of the Week poll was New Bedford’s Brent Sharples. He had more than 2,000 votes (50%) to receive the honor.

Sharples had a hit, stolen base and scored New Bedford’s only run in a loss to Barnstable.

The winner of the Preseason Baseball Player of the Year poll was GNB Voc-Tech’s Illiam Santiago with more than 27,000 votes (31%). Old Colony’s Marc Donati was second followed by Old Colony’s Chase LaFountain and New Bedford’s Trevor Roderiques.

Each week during the regular season, we will highlight the top performances.

Here’s your chance to vote for the top high school baseball performance from the past week.

Editor’s note: Voting will end at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.

Dylan Bradley, Apponequet

Bradley allowed one earned run off two hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings to get the win against East Bridgewater. Against New Bedford, Bradley had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Caiden Cyr, Apponequet

In two games, Cyr had a combined four hits and three RBIs.

Nathan Levesque, Apponequet

In a win over New Bedford, Levesque pitched 4 innings striking out 10, one walk, and yielding two hits and no run. He also had a double and RBI. In a win over East Bridgewater, Levesque had three hits and five RBIs.

Bobby Rooney, Bishop Stang

Rooney had a combined three hits in a pair of games for Bishop Stang.

Donovan Burgo, Dartmouth

In two games, Burgo had a combined three hits for Dartmouth.

Ian Rego, Dartmouth

Rego improved to 2-0 by allowing one run off three hits with five strikeouts over four innings in a win over GNB Voc-Tech.

Cam Sorelle, Dartmouth

In a win over Old Rochester, Sorelle pitched four innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and no runs.

Jean Gonzalez, Fairhaven

Gonzalez not only had his first varsity hit, he went a combined 2-for-6 in two games with a pair of RBIs.

Scott Joseph, Fairhaven

In two games, Joseph went a combined 5-for-8 with an RBI and run scored.

Ryan Pires, Fairhaven

Pires threw a complete-game one-hitter, with eight strikeouts and no walks to help the Blue Devils beat Case.

Dorian Fortes, GNB Voc-Tech

Fortes not only had his first varsity hit against Southeastern, he also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored against Old Colony.

Chase Lagoa, GNB Voc-Tech

In three games, Lagoa went a combined 6-for-11 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Mark Tiffany, GNB Voc-Tech

Tiffany allowed two hits over four innings to pick up a win over Old Colony. He also went 1-for-3 with a walk and RBI. in a win over Southeastern, Tiffany was 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Joe Castelo, New Bedford

Against Middleboro, Castelo had two hits and two RBIs. He also had a hit against Apponequet.

A’Jay Rivera, New Bedford

Against Apponequet, Rivera had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Marc Donati, Old Colony

Donati got his first varsity win on the mound, allowing two runs off six hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings against Tri-County.

Noah Borgiorno, Old Rochester

Against Seekonk, Borgiorno had three hits, including a double.

