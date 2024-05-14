Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ athlete of the week (May 17)

Charlotte Bell, Cuthbertson track: The Cavaliers’ senior won 4A Midwest Regional titles in the 800 (2:09.53) and the 1,600 (4:54.58) at Davie County High on May 11.

Bell, a Georgetown University commit, also helped the 3,200 relay to team to a regional title in 9:35.07.

Bell’s efforts helped Cuthbertson to a 4A Midwest regional championship, beating the field by 35 points.

Kelsey Brown, West Iredell soccer: The Warriors’ sophomore scored four goals in a 7-0 win over Statesville on May 9.

Brown also scored the lone goal for her team in a 2-1 loss at North Iredell on May 8.

Brown had 16 goals and one assists for West Iredell (5-13).

Nora Byrne, East Mecklenburg soccer: The Eagles’ sophomore scored a goal and had an assist in a 2-1 win at Butler on May 7.

Byrne also had three goals in a 6-0 win over Forest Hills on May 9.

Byrne, who has 16 goals and seven assists this season, also helped East Mecklenburg (11-9) clinch their first playoff berth since the 2017 season.

Annabelle Cicoletti, Providence Day softball: The Chargers’ senior catcher went 2 for 3 with a RBI to help Providence Day to a 4-1 win over Charlotte Christian in the NCISAA 4A state quarterfinals on May 10.

Cicoletti’s RBI triple in the sixth inning tied the game at 1 and sparked a four-run inning that helped the Chargers to victory.

Cicoletti is batting .340 with a double, two triples, five RBIs and 16 runs scored for Providence Day (11-5) this season.

Cameron Cline, Mooresville soccer: The Blue Devils’ junior center midfielder scored a goal to tie Lake Norman, 1-1, in a game remained deadlocked after regulation and two overtimes on May 9.

Mooresville’s tie helped the Blue Devils clinch the Greater Metro 4A conference title.

Mooresville also won 1-0 at South Iredell on May 7.

Cline has 15 goals and three assists for Mooresville (14-3-2) this season.

Chazmin Johnson, Berry track: The Cardinals’ senior posted a personal-best 5-7 to win the 4A West Regional title in the high jump at Palisades High on May 11.

Johnson also won the regional title in the long jump with a leap of 18-8 the same day. She is a N.C. State commit.

Maya Love, Independence track: The Patriots’ junior won three 4A West regional championships last week, taking the title in the 100 (personal best, 11.78), the 200 (24.17) and the 400 (personal-best, 55.17) at Palisades High on May 11.

Love, who also went 17-4.5 to finish fifth place in the long jump, led Independence to a seventh-place finish at the 4A West regionals.

Dempsey McMahon, Charlotte Latin soccer: The Hawks’ sophomore midfielder scored a goal and had two assists in a 5-1 win over Ravenscroft in the NCISAA 4A state quarterfinals on May 11.

McMahon has 18 goals and eight assists for Charlotte Latin (19-2) this season.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian track: The Warriors’ junior won Metrolina Athletic conference championships in the 800 run 2:20.23) and 1,600 run (5:01.13) on her home track on May 9.

Miller also helped the Warriors’ 1,600 relay (4:20.21) to a MAC title the same day.

Ashlea Neiland, Weddington lacrosse: The Warriors’ junior goalkeeper had 16 saves to help Weddington to a 15-11 win over Cuthbertson in the third round of the 4A state playoffs on May 7.

Weddington (18-2) also beat Myers Park, 18-6, in the 4A state quarterfinals on May 10. Neiland is a Catawba College commit.

Nia Poole, Providence Day track: The Chargers’ senior won three CISAA conference titles — the long jump (16-9.75), the triple jump (38-0) and the 100 hurdles (16.61) at Charlotte Country Day on May 11.

Poole is a Penn State commit.

Zoe Pounder, Charlotte Catholic lacrosse: The Cougars’ junior attacker scored four goals and had one assist in a 19-4 win over Hough in third round of the 4A state playoffs on May 7.

Pounder scored four more goals and had two groundballs in a 13-6 victory over Marvin Ridge in the 4A state quarterfinals on May 10.

Pounder has 39 goals, 10 assists and 11 ground balls for Charlotte Catholic (18-7) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 11.

