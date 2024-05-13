Volunteer Speedway to host showcase for 50th anniversary

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL)—Volunteer Speedway, better known as ‘The Gap,’ is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a showcase, and $50,000 is on the line, according to a release from the speedway.

Volunteer Speedway, established in 1974, has become one of the premier dirt racing venues in the country.

Volunteer Speedway operator Vic Hill is organizing a three-day celebration for the historic speedway’s 50th anniversary from June 27-29. He is offering a whopping payout of over $300,000 for the event.

The celebrations will begin on Thursday, June 27, with practice for Super Late Model, 604 Late Model and Street Stock. The Street Stock race will have a feature with a $5,050 prize for the winner.

On Friday, June 28, there will be twin $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features, with 604 Late Model paying $1,500 to win.

On Saturday, June 29, Volunteer Speedway will recognize many “Legends of The Gap” from over the years. The historic Volunteer 50 will be the main event of the day, paying the Super Late Model winner $50,050 and $2,000 to start. The 604 Late Model event is also significant, paying $8,050 to win.

Volunteer Speedway, located near Bristol Motor Speedway, has drawn the interest of NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott, who have raced late model cars there in recent years.

To learn more about the Volunteer Speedway or the 50th-anniversary event, click here, or call 423-235-5020.

