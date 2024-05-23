Vols’ updated NCAA regional projection after Vanderbilt loss

No. 1 seed Tennessee (46-11) will return to action on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in an elimination game.

The Vols will play No. 4 seed Texas A&M (44-12) at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

Following Tennessee’s SEC Tournament opening game loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Baseball America released updated NCAA Tournament regional projections.

The Vols are projected as the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and to host UConn, Indiana and Wright State in the Knoxville Regional. The winner of the Knoxville Regional is projected to play the winner of the Santa Barbara Regional, hosted by UC Santa Barbara. Oregon State, LSU and Grand Canyon are also projected to play in the Santa Barbara Regional.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire