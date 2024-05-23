How to watch Tennessee-Texas A&M baseball game

No. 1 seed Tennessee (46-11) will play No. 4 seed Texas A&M (44-12) on Thursday in an elimination game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

First pitch between the Vols and Aggies is slated for 2 p.m. EDT at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Live stream on Fubo TV

Tennessee lost to Vanderbilt, 13-4, to open SEC Tournament play on Wednesday, while Mississippi State defeated Texas A&M, 5-3.

Texas A&M leads the all time series against Tennessee, 11-9. The Vols and Aggies did not play each other during the 2024 regular-season.

The last meeting between the two schools took place in last year’s SEC Tournament. Texas A&M defeated the Vols, 3-0, on May 23, 2023.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

