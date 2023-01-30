Vols ranked No. 2 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of Florida, Auburn games

Dan Harralson
Tennessee will play at Florida and host Auburn this week.

Tipoff between the Vols and Gators on Wednesday is slated for 7 p.m. EST. ESPN2 will televise the matchup.

Tennessee will host Auburn at 2 p.m. EST Saturday (ESPN).

The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday and is listed below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

21-1

800 (32)

2

Tennessee

18-3

731

+2

3

Houston

20-2

708

4

Virginia

16-3

662

+2

5

Alabama

18-3

659

-3

6

Kansas State

18-3

649

-1

7

Arizona

19-3

605

+1

8

Kansas

17-4

557

+1

9

UCLA

16-3

508

-2

9

Texas

17-4

508

+1

11

Baylor

15-4

428

+6

12

Marquette

16-4

411

+3

13

Iowa State

14-4

410

14

Gonzaga

17-4

393

15

Xavier

16-5

364

-3

16

TCU

16-3

349

-5

17

Providence

14-5

279

+4

18

Saint Mary’s

21-1

269

+4

19

Clemson

15-4

212

+4

20

Florida Atlantic

16-5

162

+4

21

Miami

15-5

97

-2

22

Indiana

18-4

93

+4

23

UConn

16-4

81

-3

23

Auburn

19-1

81

-7

25

Illinois

14-5

67

+4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Charleston; No. 25 Duke.

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego St. 51; Charleston 45; Duke 38; NC State 33; Creighton 26; Rutgers 24; Texas A&M 21; North Carolina 16; Missouri 16; New Mexico 12; Southern California 11; Northwestern 9; Boise St. 6; Michigan St. 3; Saint Louis 2; Pittsburgh 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Temple 1.

