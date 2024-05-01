Vols’ quarterback commit accepts invitation to On3 Elite Series

2025 Tennessee quarterback commit George MacIntyre accepted an invitation to the On3 Elite Series.

“The purpose of the On3 Elite Series is to educate and inform high school athletes how to safely and successfully navigate the NIL era,” On3 announced. “On3 Elite will bring in former college and professional athletes, marketing executives, legal and financial experts, and other relevant voices to a private two-day event designed for 50 top high school football recruits, along with their parents, from the class of 2025.”

MacIntyre committed to Tennessee on Jan. 22 over LSU, Michigan, Alabama and Clemson.

The 6-foot-5, 182-pound quarterback is from Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee.

He is the grandson of former Vanderbilt and UT Martin head coach George MacIntryre and the nephew of FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre.

