Volkswagen to remain main sponsor of German FA

The VW logo stands on the brand tower at the Volkswagen main plant. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Car makers Volkswagen will stay on as main sponsor of the German Football Federation (DFB), dpa has learnt.

Details are to be presented on Wednesday at a VW branch in Berlin where men's national team coach Julian Nagelsmann will announce his Euro 2024 squad the following day.

The Sportbuzzer portal also reported the news, saying that the new deal is over four years and will generate up to €22 million ($23.7 million) per year for the DFB. VW replaced Mercedes as main DFB sponsor in 2019.

The news come a few weeks after the DFB announced that Nike will replace Adidas as national teams kit sponsor from 2027. The change from the German to the American brand was criticised but the cash-strapped DFB said that Nike's offer was much more lucrative.

In recent weeks and months the DFB has also entered into partnerships with social media platform Tiktok and financial services provider Klarna.

The good economic news have been accompanied by the contract renewals of Nagelsmann and men's national team director Rudi Völler until 2026, ahead of the June 14-July men's European championships on home ground.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf will not be present at the Berlin events because he is on his way to Thailand for the congress of the world governing body FIFA.

Germany is bidding for the 2027 women's World Cup together with the Netherlands and Belgium. But Brazil are favoured in the FIFA vote set for Friday.