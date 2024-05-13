‘Voice’ of Kansas City Chiefs Mitch Holthus voted Kansan of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Society of Washington, D.C. announced that long-time commentator of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, was voted as the 2024 Kansan of the Year.

Holthus, also known as the most decorated ‘Voice’ in franchise history, has given the city 29 seasons and three Super Bowl victory play-by-plays over the years.

From being inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to the Kansas State University Athletics Hall of Fame to five Emmy wins, Holthus is truly a force to be reckoned with.

A native of Smith Center, Kansas, Holthus was a 1979-1980 graduate of Kansas State University. According to the Kansas Society of Washington, D.C., he was chosen because he has been an “exemplary ambassador for the state.”

He started his legendary broadcasting career calling games for the Pratt High Greenbacks in Kansas before serving as Kansas State’s ‘Voice of the Wildcats’ for 13 years.

Through this experience, he earned Kansas Sportscaster of the Year six times and shortly after, made his debut in the Chiefs broadcast booth where his almost three-decade-long career has prospered.

“Mitch is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas and one of the best sports broadcasters the industry has ever seen,” the Kansas Society board said.

“Throughout his career, Mitch has embodied Kansas values and enriched each fanbase and community in which he has served. As the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch has become synonymous with the passion and success of Chiefs football, and we are thrilled to honor his illustrious career by naming him Kansan of the Year.”

Holthus and his wife, Tami, also a Kansas native, have a son, a daughter and two granddaughters. He will be honored at the Kansas Society of Washington, D.C.’s annual banquet on July 9.

