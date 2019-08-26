Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson wins Maryland's starting QB job

When the Maryland Terrapins take the field on Saturday in their opener against Howard, it will be a former Hokie who leads them. Virginia Tech transfer quarterback Josh Jackson was named the starter by head coach Mike Locksley on Monday as he fended off stiff competition from redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome.

"After an extremely tight camp battle, we felt that Josh earned the starting role," Locksley said in a statement. "Josh and Piggy (Tyrrell Pigrome) pushed each other throughout the summer and into camp. We are excited about the talent in the quarterback room and strongly feel that we can win with both guys. We'll find ways to utilize each of their talents, but are confident with Josh leading the team."

The fact that Pigrome was able to keep things close bodes well for a Maryland team that always seems to need an abundance of quarterbacks every season.

Jackson transferred to Maryland in May and has immediate eligibility as a graduate after earning his degree from Virginia Tech. He was the starter for the Hokies in each of the past two seasons playing in 16 games and completing 59.9-percent of his passes while throwing for 3,566 yards 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His season was limited to just three games in 2018 after he suffered a broken leg in October in a stunning upset against Old Dominion.

Jackson set Virginia Tech freshman records for touchdown passes (20), passing yards (2,991) and 200+ yard passing games (9). Yet, despite his early success he was seemingly never embraced by the fans in Blacksburg and his transfer was ultimately no surprise.

Locksley is now hoping Virginia Tech's loss will be Maryland's gain.

Saturday's kickoff against Howard is scheduled for 12 p.m.

