Virginia RB Perris Jones undergoes spinal surgery after scary hit vs. Louisville

Virginia announced Saturday that running back Perris Jones underwent spinal surgery on Friday after a scary hit during the Cavaliers’ loss to No. 11 Louisville on Thursday.

Jones was carrying the ball after catching a pass from QB Anthony Colandrea and was hit by Louisville’s Cam’Ron Kelly in the third quarter. The first contact between the two players was helmet-to-helmet and Jones’ head moved backward after the hit.

Jones was down on the field for multiple minutes and was placed on a backboard before he was driven off the field. His teammates came onto the field and took a knee as Jones was down.

The sixth-year running back was taken to a Louisville hospital after the hit. Late Thursday night, the school said Jones had “regained movement” in his extremities. Saturday, the school said Jones had undergone successful spine surgery at the University of Louisville Medical Center.

“Today Perris was able to briefly walk,” the school said Saturday. “He remains under observation and will be trasferred to the Frazier rehabilitation institute in Louisville for continued care when his medical team deems appropriate.”

The play resulted in a go-ahead touchdown for the Cavaliers. Jones fumbled the ball after he was hit by Kelly and wide receiver Malik Washington picked up the ball and ran for a touchdown. It was the third consecutive score by the Cavaliers as they turned a 14-0 Louisville lead into a 21-14 lead in the second half.

The Cardinals responded in the fourth quarter, however, and scored 10 points to take a 31-24 win and keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive. Louisville is 9-1 and in line to play Florida State in the ACC championship game.