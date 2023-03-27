Virginia big man enters transfer portal

Kadin Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 forward and former four-star recruit announced that he’s entering the transfer portal Monday after three seasons at Virginia. As a high schooler in North Carolina, the big man received an offer from Wisconsin in July of 2018 before ultimately selecting the Cavaliers.

Shedrick saw his role diminished slightly in 2022-2023, starting 15 games out of the team’s 30 total, playing 17.5 minutes per contest while averaging 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

With Wisconsin particularly thin behind Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl at the forward position, Shedrick would provide the team with another experienced option down low, especially if Wahl decides to move on following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 campaign.

Greg Gard and his staff will seemingly do their due diligence when it comes to options in the transfer portal this offseason and Shedrick would be a great get for the Badgers next season.

Virginia center Kadin Shedrick has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former 4-star recruit went for 15 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks against Furman in the first round of the NCAA Tournament earlier this month.https://t.co/bIDDRvm7Gd @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/MYPIxJRxeY — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire