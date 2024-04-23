Vipers down Louisburg again 8-4

Apr. 22—HENDERSON — The Vance County Vipers once again got the best of Louisburg, downing the Warriors 8-4 on Friday to move up to second-place in the Northern Lakes Conference. Blake Vick notched a 15-strikeout performance on her college commitment day.

The Vipers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead against the Warriors before allowing them to crawl back, nearly spoiling Blake Vick's signing day. But sophomore Zari Terry saved the day, crushing a ball into left center for a line drive, three-RBI homer to prevent the comeback.

Vick came out cruising. In her usual fashion, she was a workhorse on the mound. Early in the game, Vick walked two runners before a dropped third strike from Jayla Smith loaded the bases. In a two out jam with the bases juiced, she struck out the final batter for a signature Blake Vick inning: three walks, three strikeouts, no hits.

With a 2-0 lead in the second, a dropped ball from Tiyana Perry, replacing Bird Faucette who was attending prom, put a runner on with an error after the wonderful stop and throw from Terry. After another strikeout, Perry bobbled the pass again but secured the final out nonetheless.

An explosive double from Terry in the next inning followed by a major-league slide gave the Vipers a runner on second, before an RBI knock through the infield brought her home. A well-hit ball from Jakhiyah Evans would have given the Vipers their fourth run of the game. However, pinch runner Yanira "Red" Hamrick failed to tag second and third base on her way around the infield, ending the inning on the base running error.

Despite the inconsistency from the umpire behind the plate, the Vipers did a good job of staying poised in the batters box. In the fourth, Hester earned an extra base hit with a clean slide. Another ball at her ankles was called a strike for Terry, but she responded with a hard-hit line drive that bounced off the fence for a RBI double — 4-0. A wild pitch later in the inning scored Kanayla Jones from third to put Vance County up five.

In the top of the sixth, a bloop hit dropped fair just out of reach of Katlin "KK" Miles to score the first run of the game for Louisburg. With two outs, Terry and Miles collided between first and second base on an infield pop fly, letting the ball drop harmlessly to the ground. The Warriors had scored four straight runs to make it a ball game.

With Charlotte Wortham, Perry and Hester up to bat in the bottom of the sixth, a beautiful backhanded stop from Louisburg junior Lindsey Lundy sat down Wortham. With Perry on base, another nice glove, this time from Paige Lundy secured the second out. With two outs, a well-struck ball from Jones sent Perry rounding third headed toward home before Gill put up a late stop sign.

Trying to suddenly change directions on the wet grass, Perry slipped and dropped into a Michael Jackson front split, before getting back to third safely. The Vance County dugout bursted out laughing.

Fortunately for Perry and the Vipers, it didn't matter. After taking another low pitch strike to make it an 0-2 count, Terry blasted a three-run bomb to clear the bases and put Vance County up 8-4.

In the final inning, a low pitch called a strike gave Vick her 15th strikeout to end the game.

"I could've gotten more," said the rocket-armed pitcher. "Gill didn't let me warm up."

The Vipers will look to ride Vick once again when they play Southern Durham at home on Tuesday. Gunning for first place in the conference, Vance will need all the wins the can get down the stretch as they currently sit two games behind South Granville.