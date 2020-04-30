Vikings first-round WR Justin Jefferson: Every team that picked a receiver before me is 'going to pay'

With the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The 21-year-old thinks he should have been selected much, much earlier.

During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio, Jefferson took part in the time-honored tradition of pledging to make every team that passed on him regret its decision. Especially the teams that picked a wide receiver who wasn’t him.

“Every single person that picked a receiver instead of me are going to pay,” Jefferson said. “I’m going to show them that I am the better receiver than the pick that they had. ... I’m definitely excited to go into Minnesota and [compete] for [a] Super Bowl.”

The four wide receivers taken before Jefferson in the draft landed in the following destinations:

Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12 overall

Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy to the Denver Broncos at No. 15 overall

Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17 overall

TCU’s Jalen Reagor to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21 overall

Sadly, the only team on that list that Jefferson is scheduled to face this season is the Cowboys.

For what it’s worth, Yahoo Sports NFL draft expert Eric Edholm had all four wide receivers ahead of Jefferson — ranked No. 27 overall — in his draft prospect rankings.

That differs significantly from Jefferson’s own rankings:

“I mean, yes,” Jefferson said on The Zach Gelb Show. “I felt like I was the best receiver in this draft class, and being the fifth receiver off the board, it kind of was a shocker. But also having that on my shoulder going into this next season with Minnesota, I’m definitely excited to show the world what I have.”

All that’s left for Jefferson is to prove it.

Even as the No. 5 wide receiver, Jefferson was still seen as a good pick for the Vikings, who were clearly looking for a Stefon Diggs replacement in the draft. After posting 1,540 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns during LSU’s dream season last year, Jefferson should fit in quite nicely in Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson is not lacking in confidence. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

