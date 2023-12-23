Vikings vs. Lions Week 16 ultimate preview
The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Detroit Lions in the second annual winter whiteout on Christmas Eve in week 16.
During the Vikings 7-7 campaign, they have dealt with a myriad of injuries and struggles throughout the year. From losing star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to starting four quarterbacks due to injuries and poor play, it’s been an excellent coaching job from both Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores.
They still face an uphill battle if they want to win the NFC North. Just one Vikings loss or Lions win will give Detroit their first division title since 1993 when it was the NFC North.
Ahead of Sunday’s game, get caught up on the NFC North matchup with our ultimate preview.
Vikings vs. Lions Week 16: How to watch, listen and stream
NFL Week 16 TV broadcast maps
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 16 w/Lions Wire
5 prop bets in Week 16 for Vikings vs. Lions
Vikings vs. Lions: 4 offensive keys in week 16
Vikings vs. Lions Week 16 staff preview and predictions
Analyzing final Vikings injury report for Week 16 vs. Lions
4 things Santa Claus should bring the Minnesota Vikings
Vikings vs. Lions: 4 defensive keys in week 16
Vikings vs. Lions: 4 storylines to watch in Week 16
NFL Week 16 best bets: One wager to make for every team
Vikings vs. Lions: 4 players to watch in Week 16
Vikings 53-man roster, elevation-eligible players vs Lions in Week 16
Ranking all 32 teams (Nick Mullens and the Vikings included) by their Super Bowl odds
Zulgad's four-and-out: Could miscues cost Nick Mullens his job and is Ty Chandler RB1?
NFL Week 16 predictions: Picks against spread for every game
5 bold predictions for Week 16 Vikings vs. Lions
Playoff probability for all 32 teams (including the Vikings) going into Week 16
The Real Forno Show
[lawrence-related id=88230,88222,88205,88193,70378,88226,88198,88201,88195,88133]