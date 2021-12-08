Vikings Tuesday injury report: two DNP, three limited

The Vikings got some good news on Tuesday.

Minnesota LB Anthony Barr said he will play against the Steelers in Week 14. The Vikings also activated CB Patrick Peterson off the COVID-19/Reserve list. The team expects Peterson to be ready for the Thursday game as well.

Additionally, the Vikings injury report got a tad healthier. Here is the full report:

Limited

Analysis: With Alexander Mattison fully healthy, the Vikings don’t need Cook for Thursday. However, the team could still use him for what is an important game. With Barr back, Lynch is also less necessary.

Full

LT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

Analysis: Both these players are crucial to the Vikings offense. Darrisaw missed last game, and the Vikings moved Oli Udoh over to left tackle. Udoh struggled there. Thielen’s sprained his ankle last game. Given the Vikings’ wide receiver depth, Minnesota could really use Thielen vs. the Steelers.

Full

CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs)

LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring)

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps)

LB Eric Kendricks (biceps)

CB Patrick Peterson (not injury related)

