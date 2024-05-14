Vikings release veteran CB Joejuan Williams

The Minnesota Vikings released veteran cornerback Joejuan Williams on Tuesday, ending his second stint with the club.

The 26-year-old cornerback was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt. Some thought he could’ve been a first-round pick, but poor testing numbers pushed him down the board.

Williams spent time on the Vikings previously as a member of their roster last Summer but was released as apart of final roster cuts in August. He signed with the Bears during the season but was released by Chicago and found his way back to Minnesota.

Williams has appeared in 36 games in his career and has tallied 46 tackles and 10 pass breakups during that time.

The Vikings now move ahead with their cornerback room still needing some attention. They have cornerback Jerry Jacobs in the facility for a visit on Tuesday who could replace Williams on the roster if they decide to go ahead with him.

