Vikings open as slight favorites in Week 18 finale against the Bears

The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) close out the 2021 season in Week 18 back home with an NFC North divisional showdown against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After being heavy underdogs in the previous week at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings can find reason for optimism this week with the odds finally starting to tilt in their favor.

Per Tipico Sportsbook, they’ve opened as 2.5-point favorites to win on Sunday.

The quarterback situation will be worth monitoring throughout the week to see if Kirk Cousins makes it back from the reserve/COVID-19 list or if the team sticks with backup Sean Mannion for the regular season finale.

It initially seemed like this would have been the perfect opportunity to throw rookie third-round draft pick Kellen Mond in the mix, but coach Mike Zimmer coldly slapped that option down after the loss to the Packers.

The Bears have been stuck on a bit of a quarterback carousel as well with rookie Justin Fields working his way back from an ankle injury. Both Nick Foles and Andy Dalton have played in the last couple weeks and helped the team pick up wins over the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings went into Soldier Field in Week 15 and handed the Bears a 17-9 loss when these two teams last met.

