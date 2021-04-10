The Vikings’ odds for winning the Super Bowl, the NFC North

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Super Bowl odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith. Photo: AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Vikings have the 18th-best odds of winning the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. Minnesota is +5,000, which ties them with the Panthers, Bears and Steelers. The Chiefs have the best odds at +450.

NFC North odds

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass over Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55). Photo; AP Photo/Jim Mone

The Vikings have the second-best odds of winning the NFC North. Despite being tied with Chicago in Super Bowl odds, Minnesota edges it out for the division. The Vikings are +450 to win the division. The Packers are the favorites at -250. The Bears are +500, while the Lions are +2,500.

