Vikings move up one spot for J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings had never taken a quarterback higher than No. 11 in the draft. That changed tonight.

Minnesota moved up one spot, with the Jets, to nail down Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Jets get the 11th overall pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for the 10th pick and a sixth-rounder selection.

The Vikings have been hoping to land their first franchise quarterback since Fran Tarkenton. As it stands, they get McCarthy to replace Kirk Cousins, who signed with the Falcons in free agency.