Vikings long snapper reportedly lost part of finger against Rams, returned to game that same quarter

While Thursday night’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams was wildly entertaining, Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott will likely walk away from Memorial Coliseum with the craziest story of the night.

At one point during the second quarter of Minnesota’s 38-31 loss to the Rams, McDermott’s pinky finger got stuck inside another facemask while he was on the field. Part of it was then ripped off.

Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott lost part of his pinky finger on Thursday night during their game against the Rams. (Getty Images)

Instead of calling it a night — like nearly everyone would after losing part of a finger — McDermott quickly went to the locker room to get his finger stitched up and then returned to the game like nothing happened, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

I’m told Kevin McDermott lost the tip of his pinky tonight when it got caught in a player’s face mask. He got it stitched up in the game and was able to go back out. The belief is he’ll be able to play through it going forward. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 28, 2018





And when he got back on the field later in the second quarter, nobody was the wiser.

If there were any doubts about the 28-year-old’s toughness before Thursday night, they should be long gone now.

