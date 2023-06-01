Vikings hire Senior Bowl’s Matt Kelly as west coast scout

After moving on from director of analytics Scott Kuhn, the Minnesota Vikings made an addition to their scouting staff. According to The Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy, the Vikings have hired Matt Kelly as their west coast scout.

Before joining the Vikings, Kelly was the Senior Bowl’s director of football operations and in Nagy’s words, “played a huge role in the growth of the Senior Bowl.”

Kelly becomes the 18th former Senior Bowl staff member as a full-time scouting staff member for an NFL franchise.

