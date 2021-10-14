Vikings get good news and a lot of bad news on the Wednesday injury report

The Vikings had to play the Lions in Week 5 without their star running back.

Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook, who suffered an ankle injury in the Cardinals game in Week 2, has been pretty limited since then.

Well, Minnesota got some good news Wednesday: Cook was limited in practice. Sure, it’d be better for the Vikings if Cook earned the “full” designation, but the team should settle for Cook practicing in the mid-week.

Here is the entire Vikings injury report so far:

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Status: DNP (knee)

TE Ben Ellefson

Jaguars TE (86) Ben Ellefson reaches for the ball during passing drills at Sunday’s scrimmage session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their practice session Sunday, August 8, 2021 in front of a limited number of fans on the turf at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Status: DNP (knee)

DE Everson Griffen

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) celebrates during the third quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Status: DNP (not injury related – resting veteran)

WR Justin Jefferson

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) advances the ball in the first quarter while pursued by Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and safety Dean Marlowe (31) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Status: DNP (ankle)

RB Alexander Mattison

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Status: DNP (shoulder)

DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) (not pictured) in overtime during an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-24.

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 12

Status: DNP (elbow)

WR Adam Thielen

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Status: DNP (foot)

RB Dalvin Cook

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited (ankle)

S Harrison Smith

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited (not injury related – resting veteran)

FB C.J. Ham

Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited (quad)

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Status: Limited (toe)

LB Nick Vigil

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil (59) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (np) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full (ankle)

