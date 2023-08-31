Vikings give TE T.J. Hockenson contract extension, reportedly making him the highest-paid TE in NFL history

T.J. Hockenson spent his first 47 games with the Lions before a midseason trade to the Vikings. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings and tight end T.J. Hockenson agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Hockenson's deal will reportedly be for four years and worth $68.5 million with $42.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That $17.125 average annual salary would be the highest in NFL history for a tight end and top Darren Waller's $17 million APY, according to Over The Cap. Hockenson's guaranteed money would also be the highest in the NFL.

Hockenson, 26, had a career year in 2022 with 86 receptions for 914 yards and six touchdowns. He spent the first seven games of the season with the Detroit Lions before he landed with Vikings in a midseason trade. Hockenson caught 60 balls for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for Minnesota.

The former No. 8 overall pick in 2019 has 246 receptions for 2,587 yards and 18 touchdowns in 57 career games. Those figures are fifth, sixth and seventh among tight ends over the past four seasons, respectively. Hockenson made his second Pro Bowl in 2022 as well as he previously made it in 2020.

Hockenson was the first big contract domino to fall in the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell era with the Vikings. The team previously moved on from running back Dalvin Cook and drafted receiver Jordan Addison with No. 23 pick in this year's draft. The bigger contract on the horizon, though, is that of 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson, who could command the biggest salary in NFL history for a wide receiver after he set an NFL record for most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons with 4,825.