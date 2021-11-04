Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has high praise for Patrick Jones II

Rookie third-round pick Patrick Jones II has yet to make his NFL debut. With the Vikings placing Danielle Hunter on IR, that could change soon.

Hunter is out for the year, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer announced. The Vikings will need a young defensive end, like Jones, to step up in Hunter’s absence. Zimmer had this to say about Jones:

“I’m not saying he’s Everson (Griffen), but he plays like Everson, he rushes like Everson. He’s a violent player,” per Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated.

Griffen will almost certainly be a starting edge rusher. He has five sacks and nine QB hits this year. The Vikings started Griffen when Hunter was healthy. Now, another player will have to fill the other spot. Look for Jones or D.J. Wonnum to earn more reps.

Also, fellow DE Kenny Willekes serves on the practice squad. Willekes was promoted to the game day roster for the Week 8 loss to the Cowboys.