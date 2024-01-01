Vikings bench QB Jaren Hall for Nick Mullens after digging 23-3 halftime deficit vs. Packers

Jaren Hall threw for 67 yards in the first half before being benched. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Jaren Hall is out.

After digging a 23-3 halftime hole against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings benched the rookie quarterback in favor of veteran Nick Mullens.

The decision arrives days after head coach Kevin O'Connell benched Mullens in favor of Hall for Sunday's game. With Minnesota's playoff aspirations at stake, O'Connell made another switch with the hope that Mullens could spark a comeback.

Mullens has started three games this season that's also seen the Vikings start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback since full-time starter Kirk Cousins saw his season end with an Achilles injury. He threw for 411 yards last week against the Detroit Lions. But his four interceptions doomed the Vikings in a 30-24 loss that stunted their playoff hopes.

Now Mullens is back in after Hall struggled to move the ball in the first half against Green Bay. Hall completed 5 of 10 passes for 67 yards with an interception as the Vikings managed just three points.

The Vikings and the Packers both entered Sunday at 7-8 with their postseason hopes at stake. The winner will stay alive for a playoff berth while the loser will all but be eliminated.