NFL Week 18 schedule, playoff scenarios: Cowboys can claim NFC East with win as Ravens, 49ers take No. 1 seeds

The NFL playoff field is starting to take shape.

Multiple teams clinched or improved their postseason positions through the early wave of games Sunday. Four divisions will go down to the wire next weekend. Here’s where things stand with the postseason picture:

Week 18 schedule

The NFL released the Week 18 schedule on Sunday night.

All times ET

Saturday, Jan. 6

Pittsburgh at Baltimore | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

Houston at Indianapolis | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Jan. 7

Atlanta at New Orleans | 1 p.m. | CBS

New York Jets at New England | 1 p.m. | FOX

Tampa Bay at Carolina | 1 p.m. | Fox

Minnesota at Detroit | 1 p.m. | Fox

Jacksonville at Tennessee | 1 p.m. | CBS

Cleveland at Cincinnati | 1 p.m. | CBS

Chicago at Green Bay | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Denver at Las Vegas | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Dallas at Washington | 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Philadelphia at New York Giants | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Seattle at Arizona | 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco | 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Buffalo at Miami | 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Cowboys in command of NFC East

Thanks to a late-season collapse by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys now control the NFC East.

The Cowboys, who narrowly beat the Detroit Lions in a controversial finish Saturday night, have to beat just the Washington Commanders on the road next weekend to claim the division title — something that didn’t seem possible after the Eagles’ 10-1 start to the season. If Dallas can pull it off, it’ll host at least one playoff game. That would mark the 18th season in which the division hasn’t had a repeat champion, the longest such streak in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.

The Eagles can still claim the division but only with a win over the New York Giants and a Cowboys loss. The Cowboys beat the Commanders 45-10 in Dallas on Thanksgiving, though they’ve lost their past two road games.

If the Cowboys beat the Commanders next week, they'll claim the NFC East and host a playoff game against the NFC's No. 7 seed. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

49ers steal No. 1 seed in NFC from Eagles

The Eagles blew a 15-point lead Sunday and fell to the Arizona Cardinals in Philadelphia, which marked their fourth loss in their past five games. They’ve gone 1-4 in December.

The 49ers took full advantage. Brock Purdy threw a pair of touchdowns to lead the team past the Commanders 27-10 on Sunday. That brought the 49ers to 12-4 and gave them the top seed in the NFC, which means they get a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Outside of a rough loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, Purdy and the 49ers have been on a tear since their bye week. They’ve won seven of their past eight games to clinch the NFC West for a second straight season.

The 49ers will close out the season against the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams next weekend.

Ravens clinch No. 1 seed in AFC

The Ravens were already in the playoffs before Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Now, they’ve claimed everything else.

The Ravens rolled past the Miami Dolphins for a dominant 56-19 win Sunday, which might have locked up the MVP award for Lamar Jackson. The win gave the Ravens the AFC North divisional title, something they haven’t won since 2019. It also officially gave them the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means they’ll get the first-round bye. It’s the second time in team history that the Ravens have earned the top seed in the AFC.

Lamar Jackson might have locked up the NFL MVP on Sunday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dolphins-Bills to battle for AFC East title

Because the Dolphins lost, they’ll take on the Bills next week with the AFC East title on the line.

If the Dolphins win, they’ll claim the division for the first time since the 2008 season. Otherwise, the Bills will win the title for a fourth consecutive season. Buffalo held on to beat the New England Patriots 27-21 on Sunday to pick up their fourth straight win.

The Bills have not yet clinched a playoff spot. They can still make it into the postseason with a loss, depending on how the rest of the AFC shakes out, but it won't be guaranteed. They would need the Steelers to lose to the Ravens on Saturday night or the Jaguars fall to the Titans next Sunday.

Buccaneers can still win NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could've clinched the NFC South on Sunday. Instead, the New Orleans Saints cruised to a 23-13 win.

Luckily for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, they can still claim the division next weekend with a win over the Carolina Panthers — who have won just two games all season and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-0 on Sunday.

If the Bucs lose and the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons next week, it'll be New Orleans who wins the division and gets to host a playoff game. The Saints could still get a wild-card spot with a loss next week, but it'd be tricky and would take a lot of help from elsewhere in the NFC.

Texas can win and get in; Jags can claim AFC South; Colts are still in the hunt

The Houston Texans are so close to their first postseason berth since 2019. They flew past the Tennessee Titans 26-3 on Sunday. If they can beat the Indianapolis Colts next weekend, the Texans will secure a wild-card spot, as they hold tiebreakers over the Bengals, Broncos and Steelers.

The Jaguars, with their win over the Panthers, can win the AFC South with a victory over the Titans next weekend.

Meanwhile the Colts, currently in the wild-card position, can take the South crown with a Saturday night victory over the Texans and a Jaguars defeat in the regular-season finale against the Titans.

Rams clinch playoff spot; Seahawks, Steelers need help in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of people to thank for their playoff berth.

The Rams barely beat the New York Giants 26-25 on Sunday afternoon after Giants kicker Mason Crosby missed a 54-yard field goal in the final seconds. Then the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 at Lumen Field, which officially earned the Rams a wild-card spot.

Seeing Steelers fans this week. pic.twitter.com/ZcLqme84uw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 1, 2024

The Steelers now will have a winning record this season, the 17th straight under coach Mike Tomlin. They can still make the playoffs, too, with a win next week and extra help. They will take on the Ravens on Saturday night in Baltimore, though the Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

For the Steelers to get into the postseason, they need to win in Week 18 and have the Dolphins beat the Bills next Sunday night. Pittsburgh's other avenue to clinching a wild-card berth is a victory against the Ravens and a Titans upset of the Jaguars.

The Seahawks are currently on the outside looking in. To return to the postseason, they need to beat the Cardinals in Week 18 and have the Packers lose to the Bears.

Chiefs clinch AFC West

It wasn’t great, but the Kansas City Chiefs have officially won the AFC West.

The Chiefs, thanks to six straight field goals from Harrison Butker, got past the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17 on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. The win pushed the Chiefs to an eighth straight divisional title and a ninth consecutive playoff berth. It also officially eliminated both the Bengals and the Denver Broncos from postseason contention.

The Chiefs will close out next week against the Los Angeles Chargers. While they’re officially playoff bound, this last stretch hasn’t been great for Kansas City. It’s lost three of its last five games, with the only other win coming against the New England Patriots.

Packers can reach playoffs with win over Bears

Though the NFC North is out of reach — the Lions already claimed that title in historic fashion — the Packers’ playoff hopes are still alive.

The Packers rolled past the Minnesota Vikings 33-10 on Sunday night in Minneapolis. That set up a win-and-get-in game for the Packers next week at Lambeau Field. If the Packers beat the Chicago Bears, they’re in the playoffs. If they lose, that opens the door for the Seahawks or the Saints to make it in.

The Vikings were not eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, but it won’t be easy. They’ll have to beat the Lions, and then have the Packers and Seahawk lose, and then either the Buccaneers or Saints have to lose, too.

The Bears have been eliminated from the playoffs headed into the regular-season finale, though they have locked up the No. 1 pick in the draft.