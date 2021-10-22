Vikings activate Harrison Hand off COVID-19/reserve list

The Vikings placed CB Patrick Peterson IR this week. With that move, Minnesota needs the less-experienced members of the team’s secondary to step up — at least for the next three games.

Enter Harrison Hand, the second-year corner who’s showed promise in 2020 and training camp. Hand has only played in two games this season. Minnesota placed him on the COVID-19/reserve list near the start of October.

Now, Hand is finally back. The Vikings are on a bye week, so maybe Hand can return and get acclimated to the point where he can play in Week 8 against the Cowboys. The Vikings certainly need him as soon as possible.

Dallas is also on a bye in Week 7. The Cowboys are slight favorites over the Vikings at the moment. Minnesota is at home against Dallas and the Vikings notched their record to 3-3 with a win over Carolina last time out. The Cowboys are currently 5-1.