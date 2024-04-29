Your views on Sunday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Sunday's match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Here are some of your answers:

Spurs fans

Dave: We just can’t keep gifting teams goals from corners. Aside from that, I thought Spurs were the better team and were unlucky with some of the decisions. Arsenal are better than us at the moment and I'm always one to give credit where it's due, but I thought we put in a good shift and gave them a good game. It shows that we're not that far away.

Gareth: The scoreline flattered us. This Spurs team and Postecoglou's tactics (or lack of them) are an embarrassment. We cannot defend, cannot create chances, don't have a recognised goal scorer and follow the same woeful script week in week out. Somehow we are hoping that the outcome will be different. Postecoglou may still have his supporters, but I'm not one of them.

Cliff: Typical Spurs. We were useless in the first half, got better in the second half, but failed to win against an excellent Arsenal side. We deserved nothing and got nothing - that is why we win nothing. Nothing will change under overrated Ange.

Pat: Is there any actual coaching or management taking place at Spurs? Week after week we get the same tactics, the same failings and the same missed opportunities. The defending is atrocious, the midfield ineffective and the strikers non-existent. What on earth is Postecoglou doing to prepare this team for their matches?

Arsenal fans

Lewis: A good win and that's what matters. It is a derby - we saw how dangerous a derby can be on Merseyside - and we came out the other end of it with all three points. People say that Manchester United away was our 'hardest' game left, but it was always this game. Simply because it's the north London derby. Vamos!

Terry: A compelling first half with a deserved three goals, making the home side look very ordinary. What a change in the second half, Arsenal slowed up and the Raya fiasco gave Tottenham the belief they needed. They could have got something from the game. Fortunately, the resilience was there to hold on and we came away with three valuable points.

Reginald: Another outstanding match from Arsenal! It's going to be a tough fight to the end of the season. The goal difference helps us because it could come down to goal difference at the end of the season. Well done Arsenal, you can do it. Come on you Gunners.

Phil: Once again the Raya v Ramsdale issue has raised its head. Raya is supposed to be much better with his distribution, but he always looks a bit too eager to get us going forward to me. Because of this, he has made a number of distribution errors that have led to us conceding goals or facing very near misses.