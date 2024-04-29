Your views on Nottingham Forest v Man City

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Sunday's match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Here are some of your answers:

Forest fans

Fosi: We played very well but we just didn't take our chances. It was just about our best performance for a long time. If we repeat this performance, we will stay up!

Mark: Nottingham Forest were certainly not overwhelmed by Manchester City. If only they could finish the chances they create. Well played Forest.

Fin: A very poor side that would struggle in the Championship. They tried to buy success and bought very poorly. They broke up a good side who got them promotion in the first place and sacked an excellent manager in Steve Cooper. Now they are going downhill fast, while blaming everyone else.

City fans

Usama: We weren’t at our best, that's for sure, but the belief with this group is apparent for all to see. The confidence and trust they have in one another helps us to see out games like this one. These are the sorts of attributes a team needs to win titles after titles, just like City have done in the past few years. We go again next Saturday.

Natalie: What a sloppy game from City. Being clinical in front of goal is a must, which Forest will be disappointed about. I think Pep will be having some strong words before the next game. That being said, job done and there are just four more games to go! Come on City.

Scott: A really good 'get the job done' performance. At times, we were very sloppy with our passing game and Forest were exceptional with their use of pace on the counter-attack, making for an excellent game of football between two sides fighting for very different prizes. Four games still to play and we hold our fate in our own hands.

Rhiannon: A really good performance. Gvardiol was excellent, getting another goal for us. Hopefully we can keep this run of form up until the last game.