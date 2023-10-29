Video: Watch Francis Ngannou knock down Tyson Fury in shocking combat sports all-time moment

Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury and flipped the combat sports world upside down with a single left hook.

While he lost a close split decision to Fury in the end, the image of a pro debutant MMA champion knocking down the lineal boxing heavyweight champion will live on for years.

The knockdown took place in Round 3 and sent viewers, fighters and pundits alike into a frenzy. MMA Junkie was ringside and captured the moment, which can be seen below.

Ultimately, Ngannou lost to Fury with the 10-round bout’s scorecards: 95-94 Ngannou, 96-93 Fury and 95-94 Fury. The match headlined a pay-per-view event at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Following the bout, Ngannou is expected to return to MMA and debut for PFL in 2024. With the win, Fury aligned himself for a highly anticipated heavyweight title bout in December in Saudi Arabia vs. Oleksandr Usyk, who was ringside and faced off with Fury following the fight.

For more on the matchup, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Fury vs. Ngannou.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie