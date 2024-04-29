Video: UFC 301 ‘Countdown’ for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Did you miss the debut of UFC 301 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the flyweight title fight between champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) and challenger Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC).

UFC 301 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro. “Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

