Video: Sean O’Malley shows clip of sparring footage with Alexandre Pantoja

Sean O'Malley is keeping the beef alive with Alexandre Pantoja.

O’Malley, UFC champion at 135 pounds, posted a short clip of the sparring session with Pantoja on Sunday, the day after Pantoja defended his UFC flyweight title against Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301.

“I don’t like releasing sparring footage, but Pantoja just can’t my name out of his mouth,” O’Malley said on the video post. “I didn’t bring it up initially. Pantoja brought it up. I don’t know why he brought it up, I literally finished him in the first round with a liver kick – (he) literally called it off in the first round. So for him to be talking about sparring, it’s wild. I’m not going to show the finish because that’s just mean, but I will show you guys this: A f*cking little 2 to the lips, and then took him down. It was easy.”

Sean O'Malley releases footage of his sparring session with Alexandre Pantoja 6 years ago: pic.twitter.com/tRe83P6mXG — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 5, 2024

The beef between O’Malley and Pantoja started after Pantoja won the UFC flyweight title in July 2023. He posted a video on his social media accounts calling out O’Malley and saying he finished him years ago in a sparring session. O’Malley refuted that story and said that he was the one that stopped Pantoja. Pantoja urged O’Malley to post the full video, but O’Malley has yet to do so – just short bits.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie