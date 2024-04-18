Video: Relive all of Conor McGregor’s octagon wins in full before UFC 303 return

Ahead of Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303, the promotion has released a full fight video of all of his octagon wins.

After nearly three years away from competition, the former featherweight and lightweight titleholder McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) will take on Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) in a five-round welterweight bout on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Although recent years haven’t been kind to McGregor in terms of his results, many of his victories still stand the test of time. From his 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo to his dazzling finish of Jose Aldo and epic rematch with Nate Diaz, “The Notorious” has offered many memorable moments.

Watch the video above to relive each of McGregor’s 10 UFC wins spanning from his debut vs. Marcus Brimage in April 2013 to his most recent finish of Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie