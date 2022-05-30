Video: Paige VanZant makes official AEW in-ring debut, continues rivalry with Tay Conti

Former UFC fighter and current BKFC fighter Paige VanZant has had a few appearances for AEW in the pro wrestling arena in the past few months.

But Sunday, she made her official debut with the promotion at AEW’s “Double or Nothing” at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And by most accounts, it was a successful launch.

“12 Gauge” teamed up with Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) to take out Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti in a mixed tag-team match.

Pro wrestling fans may recall it was Conti with whom VanZant had early beef with in AEW storylines. In March, VanZant appeared on an AEW “Dynamite” episode and attacked Conti. Then she signed her AEW contract on top of Conti in the ring.

Check out the highlights from VanZant’s in-ring debut in the video above.