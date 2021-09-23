Video: Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler share brief, unbothered faceoff at UFC 266 press conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – The competitors of a feature five-round, non-title fight on the main card of UFC 266 had a brief faceoff on Thursday.

Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) and Robbie Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC) got face-to-face after answering questions from the media at Thursday’s press conference.

Check out their faceoff in the video above.

Don’t miss this rematch over 17 years in the making, which takes place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

