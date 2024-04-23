Video: How Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing result could impact MMA

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel discusses the success of “The Baddest Tour” promoting Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, along with their individual comments teasing MMA returns.

The two former UFC stars completed a nearly two-week press conference tour across the U.S., stopping in Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles to promote their upcoming boxing match on June 1. During the media tour, both Diaz and Masvidal teased MMA returns – which would obviously be huge for the sport.

So can the result of the Diaz vs. Masvidal boxing match impact the landscape of MMA? How successful were they in promoting their fight as they go head-to-head with UFC 302?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Dan Tom and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discussed the implications of this massive fight between two of the most well-known MMA fighters today.

Watch their discussion in the video above and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie