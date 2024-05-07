Video: Making sense of flyweight after Alexandre Pantoja’s UFC 301 title defense

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to Alexandre Pantoja’s latest title defense and what this result does to the flyweight division.

This past Saturday, Pantoja logged his second title defense, defeating Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301 in Brazil. It was a hard-fought victory from Pantoja, who – at least for the time being – seems to have run out of clear, top contenders.

What’s going on with the UFC’s 125-pound division? Who should be up next for the title shot?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Mike Bohn, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss the state of UFC’s flyweight division.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie